The holidays really seemed to sneak up on us this year, and now that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are all over, it's time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Kalamazoo was lucky this year, as we saw the return of the holiday parade, after it being cancelled in 2020. But there is one thing in particular I think Kalamazoo is in need of and would really make our city a "must see" around the holiday season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO