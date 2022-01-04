ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Ratings: Bachelor Tops Monday, NCIS Slips, Cleaning Lady Has OK Start

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vP2u_0dcWHSxv00

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor opened its 26th season with 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating — down sharply from its year-ago premiere (5.2 mil/1.3) but still leading Monday in the demo.

CBS’ NCIS meanwhile delivered Monday’s largest audience (dipping to 6.7 mil), while down two tenths to a 0.4 demo rating. On the comedy front, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5) dipped from its fall finale, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.1 mil/0.5) was steady. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dipped to an audience low while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.3 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B+” ) was down from its previous premiere and tied its demo low. The Cleaning Lady debuted to 3.6 mil and a 0.5 (and a “B+” TVLine reader grade ), which is far better than what Fox’s fall freshmen The Big Leap (1.5 mil/0.3) and Our Kind of People (1.7 mil/0.3) opened with. In fact, it is Fox’s top-rated drama debut in two years (since Lone Star ‘s post-NFL game launch).

NBC | Kenan officially opened Season 2 with 2.6 mil/0.4 and then 2 mil/0.3. Now leading out of That’s My Jam (2.4 mil/0.4), Ordinary Joe (1.7 mil/0.3) hit an audience low while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

