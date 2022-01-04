Celtics' Enes Freedom: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Back in November, the Milwaukee Bucks searched for immediate help from a veteran as the team needed reinforcements. Like many NBA teams these days, the Bucks utilized the open market for immediate contributors. That's when they landed on signing the four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, who spent a chunk of...
The Los Angeles Lakers are barely managing to stay above .500 in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a bumpy start to the season, things are slowly improving for the team. They are currently on a three-game winning streak and will hope to further improve their record as we reach the All-Star weekend break.
With the losses piling up for the Boston Celtics already in 2022–in tragic fashion two nights in a row, no less–the mock trade winds are starting to blow fiercely in the direction of New England’s flagship city. The Houdini has had a pretty straightforward approach to our...
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
The Phoenix Suns, like most teams in the NBA, are relying on a bunch of new players to get through this season. A COVID-19 outbreak has teams scrambling for talent to make sure that they hit the eight-player threshold required to play. That means a bunch of players getting signed to 10-day contracts via the new hardship exception rules.
Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Galloway has played for the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over his NBA career.
In so many ways, they were linked. Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade an ex-Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki retired in the same season. They also faced each other twice in the NBA Finals. With Nowitzki getting his jersey retired Wednesday in Dallas, Wade used it as the perfect opportunity...
Coming to the NBA is not an easy task. There are a lot of hardships along the way and the players who overcome them make a name for themselves in the league. Each year, many NBA prospects give their best to prove their worth to scouts via college basketball. Speaking...
Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
Although NBA Legend LeBron James dreams of seeing his eldest son, LeBron James Jr., play in the NBA alongside him, his wife Savannah, however, merely wants their son to be genuinely happy. Affectionately nicknamed ''Bronny'', LeBron Jr. is considered the next big thing in the league of future NBA players....
