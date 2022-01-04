ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Enes Freedom: Clears COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Freedom cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and returned to practice...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
InsideTheHeat

Dwyane Wade Pays His Respects to Rival Dirk Nowitzki

In so many ways, they were linked. Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade an ex-Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki retired in the same season. They also faced each other twice in the NBA Finals. With Nowitzki getting his jersey retired Wednesday in Dallas, Wade used it as the perfect opportunity...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nuggets' Interim Coach On Nikola Jokic: "He's The Type Of Guy That If I Had A Daughter, I'd Want My Daughter To Bring Nikola Jokic And Say 'Hey Dad, This Is Who I'm Going To Marry'."

Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
NBA

