Not everyone is buying the idea that the Boston Celtics should be splitting up a pair of All-Star wings who are both 25 years old or younger in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. An increasing drumbeat of analysts and fans are emerging from the woodwork in the wake of the Celtics’ underwhelming play this season to suggest their front office break up the duo to improve the team, and it is getting pushback in some corners (including this one).

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO