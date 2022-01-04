ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston We Have A Problem: Rockets Suspend Kevin Porter Jr. & Christian Wood

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
T he Houston Rockets’ struggles are currently astronomical.

In a league currently hampered by COVID-19 landing players quarantine left and right, the Houston Rockets felt Kelvin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood crossed a line leading to their suspensions. Both players missed Monday (Jan.3) game against the Philadelphia 76ers (a game they lost) following their behavior in Saturday (Jan.1) loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Porter Jr. might have been the inspiration for Antonio Brown’s behavior. He left the Toyota Center in the middle of a game following a “blow up” in the locker room during halftime after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him directly after the Rockets gave up 47 pts in the second quarter. Per The Athletic , Porter Jr. threw something and had to be separated from Lucas by his teammates.

As for Christian Wood, he didn’t start in Saturday’s game because he showed up late to the arena, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . Like a spoiled child, he allegedly “pouted” about not starting and “showed little inclination to check into Saturday’s game when Rockets coach Stephen Silas called upon him, and Silas quickly moved onto other players.” To add insult to injury, he was held scoreless in his first eight minutes in the first half.

Speaking before Monday’s game, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said, “As far as Kevin, we had a spirited debate.” He further added, “He lost his temper at halftime to the point where I thought what would be the best for the team and the best for our culture as a group and just making sure that everybody is on the same page, I thought it would be best for him to be suspended for today’s game. Christian, we had a disagreement as far as him going back into the game in the second half, and I decided it would be best for the team, and it is very much attached to accountability for everybody on our team. My job is to hold people accountable to their actions and not overreact at all but react appropriately, so that was the decision.

This blowup is an indication of the Rockets’ tumultuous season. The team is dead last in the Western Conference with an abysmal 10-28 record.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

