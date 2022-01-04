ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Day Beat Down Of Woman In Front Of 3 Children Lands PA Man Serious Charges: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Gregory Hess Photo Credit: Susquehanna Regional police department

A central Pennsylvania man of apparently misunderstood the meaning of Boxing Day took upon himself to assault a woman while three children were an apartment with him, according to a release by police on Tuesday.

Susquehanna Regional police were called to a domestic dispute in an apartment located at 17 West Market Street in Marietta Borough of Lancaster County on Dec. 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to the release.

During the investigation it was discovered that Gregory Lawrence Hess, 35, of Mount Joy, who had assaulted a woman while there were children in the apartment, according to police.

The extent of the woman's injuries, her current condition and the exact relationship between the pair and the children has not been released.

Hess was arrested and charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M1 Endangering Welfare of Children-Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (2 Counts)
  • S Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth on Jan. 6 at 8:45 a.m., according to his docket.

