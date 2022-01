Pope Francis, in a comment that won’t go down well with many pet owners, has said that people who adopt animals instead of having human children are “selfish.”. On Wednesday, the Pope shared his views on family during a talk at the Vatican, per the Guardian. “Today…we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child,” said Pope Francis. “Sometimes they have one and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”

