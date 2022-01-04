ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers player gives Sherman Phoenix tenants $40K donation

 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks surprised six businesses owners inside the Sherman Phoenix with a total of $40,000 worth of rental assistance.

The recipients of the funds were CTRL C, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Hello Beautiful, Lavish Salon, Rise and Grind Coffee Shop, and Underground Makers Market. Those businesses were chosen out of 27 by the Sherman Phoenix.

“We hope this rent assistance can help them prioritize other needs to keep their businesses growing and thriving in the months ahead," Burks said in a statement released by the Packers.

The funds were provided by the Green Bay Packers and American Family Insurance.

