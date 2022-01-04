ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan coup: Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy demonstrators in the latest mass protests against military rule following October's coup. Thousands of people in several cities took to the streets chanting anti-coup slogans and calling for the downfall of Sudan's ruling council. Tear gas was used to...

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
President’s home on fire as protests escalate in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
Sudan tightens security ahead of more anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have tightened security across the capital of Khartoum ahead of protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the country’s pro-democracy movement. Troops deployed across the city on Saturday and closed almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.
Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and […]
Clashes in largest Kazakh city, Moscow-led troops arrive

Bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets of Kazakhstan's largest city on Thursday as Moscow-led troops arrived to help quell mass unrest that left dozens dead and hundreds detained. The first units of Russian forces from a Moscow-led peacekeeping force had meanwhile arrived in Kazakhstan, the Russian defence ministry said, after the Kazakh government appealed for help. 
Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese pro-democracy groups called Tuesday for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in a coup in October, only to be reinstated a month later...
Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities on Tuesday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in the October coup,...
Three Sudanese protesters shot dead in latest anti-military rallies

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and shot dead three protesters on Thursday as crowds thronged the capital Khartoum and other cities in more anti-military rallies, according to medics and witnesses.Crackdowns on demonstrations since an October coup have left at least 60 people dead and many more injured, according to a group of medics aligned with the protest movement.As in previous demonstrations, mobile phone and internet services were largely cut from late morning, Reuters journalists and internet blockage observatory Netblocks said.Most bridges between Khartoum and its sister cities of Bahri and Omdurman were also closed.Protesters attempted once again to reach...
Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.“The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”It was the most dramatic move yet by the government after the country’s deadly Tigray war entered a new phase in late December, when Tigray forces retreated into their region amid a military offensive and Ethiopian forces said they would...
Kazakhstan protests: Russia sends in troops to stop deadly uprising as Almaty hit by street gun battles

Twelve police officers and dozens of protesters have been killed in violent protests in Kazakhstan as Russian troops were sent to the country in a bid to stop the fighting.Explosions and gunfire were heard in Almaty, the country's largest city, on Thursday in another day of unrest. Government buildings were stormed and set ablaze as protests against soaring energy prices escalated.One of the deceased officers was found beheaded in a deteriorating situation which poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest...
Three killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military

Sudanese security forces shot dead three protesters on Thursday during the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said. Demonstrators remain undeterred by the risks, which on November 17 saw 15 protesters shot dead in the bloodiest day so far.
Kazakhstan president gives orders to shoot protesters ‘without warning’

Kazakhstan’s president has authorised security forces to “fire without warning”, as violent protests continued in the former Soviet nation.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the ongoing unrest on “terrorists” and said “20,000 bandits” had attacked the country’s main city, Almaty. The city has become the focal point of the protests which have erupted over the past few days, initially against fuel price hikes but morphed into wider calls for political reform in the oil-rich nation.In a televised address to the nation, Mr Tokayev dismissed calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense”. “Those who don’t surrender...
Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s...
Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
