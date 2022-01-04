Sudan coup: Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and shot dead three protesters on Thursday as crowds thronged the capital Khartoum and other cities in more anti-military rallies, according to medics and witnesses.Crackdowns on demonstrations since an October coup have left at least 60 people dead and many more injured, according to a group of medics aligned with the protest movement.As in previous demonstrations, mobile phone and internet services were largely cut from late morning, Reuters journalists and internet blockage observatory Netblocks said.Most bridges between Khartoum and its sister cities of Bahri and Omdurman were also closed.Protesters attempted once again to reach...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO