CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its guidance for booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, shortening its recommendation from six months after the second dose to five.

Previously, the CDC advised recipients of the Pfizer vaccine to wait at least six months before they go for a booster shot.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC also recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised children between 5 and 11 receive a third dose as part of their primary vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, to be given 28 days after the second shot.

The new recommendations came after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization Monday for children between 12 and 15 to receive booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine. The CDC's advisory panel is expected to meet to authorize that recommendation Wednesday, which would be one of the final steps in the process.

Children between 5 and 11 who are fully vaccinated and are not immunocompromised do not need a third dose at this time, the FDA says.

"Following the FDA's authorizations, today's recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19," Walensky added.

Booster doses for the other two vaccines authorized in the United States, from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, remain at the six-month interval.

The most recent data from the CDC shows that more than 205 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or 62% of the population. About 68 million have received a booster dose -- which research has shown to provide a much higher level of protection against the Omicron variant, despite some breakthrough infections.

Tuesday's guidance from the CDC came after the United States recorded about 1.08 million new coronavirus cases nationwide on Monday, by far a record for new cases in a single day.