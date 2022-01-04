Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Monta Ellis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

James Harden No. 56 in steals now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 1,410 steals. He’s now 18 away from Tim Hardaway

Mike Conley No. 61 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,197 assists. He’s now 20 away from Norm Van Lier

Kyle Lowry No. 71 in steals now

Moved ahead of TR Dunn with 1,317 steals. He’s now 5 away from Paul Millsap

Tim Hardaway Jr No. 74 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,227 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from DJ Augustin

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 88 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wesley Person and Steve Smith with 1,153 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jameer Nelson

Jrue Holiday No. 88 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,211 steals. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond

Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,014 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Andre Drummond

Nikola Vucevic No. 101 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dan Roundfield with 7,253 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Jermaine O’Neal

Jrue Holiday No. 102 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Rudy Gobert No. 126 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers and Tom Meschery with 6,708 rebounds. He’s now 42 away from Tree Rollins

Zach LaVine No. 148 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Raja Bell

DeMarcus Cousins No. 148 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,482 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from Willie Naulls

Draymond Green No. 150 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki, Elgin Baylor and Derrick Rose with 3,659 assists. He’s now 5 away from Latrell Sprewell

DeMar DeRozan No. 166 in assists now

Moved ahead of Archie Clark with 3,499 assists. He’s now 26 away from Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers

Jonas Valanciunas No. 168 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Paul Arizin with 6,132 rebounds. He’s now 22 away from Grant Long

Blake Griffin No. 168 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,157 points. He’s now 75 away from Tom Van Arsdale

Eric Bledsoe No. 169 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Francis with 3,475 assists. He’s now 13 away from Jack Sikma

Bradley Beal No. 175 in points now

Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili, David West and Fred Brown with 14,046 points. He’s now 7 away from Dave DeBusschere and Jerry Lucas

Draymond Green No. 176 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Michael Olowokandi with 701 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Billy Paultz

Kevin Durant No. 179 in steals now

Moved ahead of Foots Walker with 993 steals. He’s now 2 away from Jason Richardson

Donovan Mitchell No. 181 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 837 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Eric Bledsoe

Terry Rozier No. 192 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 809 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Nate Robinson

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn

Andrew Wiggins No. 209 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers

Andre Drummond No. 213 in steals now

Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 930 steals. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Griffith

Davis Bertans No. 223 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva, Brandon Knight and Keith Bogans with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Marcus Smart

DeMarcus Cousins No. 237 in points now

Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 12,511 points. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 15.22

2. Stephen Curry: 14.42

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.31

4. Kevin Durant: 14.03

5. Trae Young: 13.62

6. LeBron James: 13.35

7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.07

8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.83 pic.twitter.com/h8E7VwW0Q9 – 10:40 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 LOCKED ON JAZZ – Road Wins Again, Rudy Gobert defensive expansion and Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley click in together – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/road-wins… – 10:21 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 If you miss a Jazz game each night we produce JAZZ GAME REWIND for you to get a keep recap and stay in the loop about the Jazz

Jazz Game Rewind- Mitchell and Conley Push Jazz Over Pelicans – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/jazz-game… – 10:13 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams DeMar DeRozan (249 points) and Zach LaVine (204 points) both rank in the top-5 in total points in the 4th quarter.

The last pair of teammates to both rank in the top-5 in total points in the 4th quarter in a season was Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell in 2003-04 with Minnesota. – 10:06 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 How about we hang out and talk about the Utah Jazz. It is LOCKED ON JAZZ time. Live on @YouTube

youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…

* Jazz win on the road again

* Rudy Gobert expanded defense on display

* Different perspective from TV to Arena

* Guards clicked in

* Power Ranking – 9:35 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 115-108 loss to the Warriors. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Close until the end.

2. Butler turns his ankle.

3. Lowry pushes through foul trouble.

4. Tucker first among the returnees.

5. Yurtseven again is big on the boards. – 9:28 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Trae Young was 🔥 last night:

✅ 56 PTS

✅ 14 AST

✅ 17-26 FG

✅ 15-15 FT

No other player in NBA history has recorded more assists in a 55-point game:

14 – Young (1/3/22)

13 – James Harden (11/5/17)

12 – Oscar Robertson (12/18/64) pic.twitter.com/Gr4ISMQxCR – 9:01 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger This wedge pnr is designed to either get a Morant drive or a Bane 3-pointer. What’s impressive is that the Nets gave up both. Harden made sure Brandon Clarke didn’t get loose for a contested 12-footer though. pic.twitter.com/W97MJetLyW – 8:48 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Rewatching 3rd quarter, you can see the exact moment when Harden didn’t feel like playing anymore. Once Santi Aldama blocked his shot (!), it was check, please. pic.twitter.com/jtzR5b7W6C – 8:46 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden warns the #Nets can’t look at Kyrie Irving potential return like a one-man panacea: “We’d love to have him back, he’s a special talent — but there’s things we need to correct internally and individually.” nypost.com/2022/01/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:59 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 115-108 loss to the Warriors. https://t.co/fo2Oh98KOX

1. Close until the end.

2. Butler turns his ankle.

3. Lowry pushes through foul trouble.

4. Tucker first among the returnees.

5. Yurtseven again big on the boards. pic.twitter.com/c0EB6XPs5Y – 1:05 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Pelicans rookie Herb Jones draws praise from Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley https://t.co/NrTD1pyyk3 pic.twitter.com/MyiqREuQ8d – 12:53 AM

StatMuse @statmuse Trae Young tonight:

56 PTS (career high)

14 AST

17-26 FG

7-12 3P

15-15 FT

He joins Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook and James Harden (3x) as the only players ever with a 55p/10a game. pic.twitter.com/Qkx4yEhTac – 12:28 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams Trae Young finished with 56 points and 14 assists against the Trail Blazers.

The only player with more assists in a 50-point game is James Harden, who had 17 assists when he scored 53 points on December 31, 2016. – 12:27 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Kyle Guy, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker each finished with more made threes than Steph Curry, but the Heat still lost. Strange game. – 12:26 AM