Wildlife

What causes a species to decline?

By Stan Tekiela Nature Smart
swnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing in nature ever stays the same. It is a mantra that I find myself telling people more and more. We expect nature to always be the same. Worse yet, we tend to look back at the “good old days” and remember how great things were and lament of how things...

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
#Bird Species#Population Decline#Pesticides#Bird Food
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
WUTR Eyewitness News

What exactly causes the phases of the Moon?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Some 238,000 miles away is a bright sphere that illuminates our nights, the Moon. Though what causes it to change phases and does it actually tilt and wobble throughout the year? Well, let’s start with the basics. The Moon is illuminated by the Sun which is what makes it so bright at night. […]
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Study: Climate change, invasive species drive native trout declines

In a new study published in Science Advances, University of Montana researchers found that climate change drives native trout declines by reducing stream habitat and facilitating the expansion of invasive trout species. “This study had three main questions: How have the distributions of native and invasive trout shifted in Montana...
WILDLIFE
Wildlife
Science
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Explainer: What is an invasive species?

Feral pigs. Green iguanas. Red imported fire ants. Asian carp. Your pet cat. All of these critters have one thing in common. They’re troublemaking intruders, coming to a native habitat near you. Scientists call them invasive species. When organisms relocate to places where they aren’t native, they are called...
WILDLIFE
asapland.com

What Are The Causes of Swine Flu?

Swine flu is a contagious disease caused by type A influenza viruses. The virus belongs to the Orthomyxoviridae family and is responsible for respiratory illnesses such as influenza. Swine flu outbreaks were reported in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta in 2009. Other noteworthy names that are related to swine flu:. Avian...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation U.S.

When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy

Imagine discovering a sea lion in the middle of the woods, more than a mile inland from the beach. Or coming face to face with one of these curious creatures in a local swimming pool or on your front porch. These encounters are happening in New Zealand with the return of the endangered New Zealand sea lion, the world’s rarest sea lion species. The females normally move up to a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) inland with their pups during the breeding season to protect them from rougher conditions at the coast – but now there are a lot more humans in...
ANIMALS
BioMed Central

Parasitology and Conservation: what parasites can tell us about endangered species and their management. The case of the Eurasian Lynx in Germany.

When I started my undergraduate studies, I assumed that because of my love of animals and wildlife, I wanted to go into conservation. Then I attended a parasitology lecture and my focus changed. I am still unsure why, was it the diversity of organisms that use parasitism as a strategy and its evolutionary implications, was it the potential impact on human health and its links to inequality, poverty, and human rights, or was it simply the weirdness of it that horrified yet fascinated me? Whatever the reason I pursued studies on parasites and disease vectors. But parasitology and wildlife conservation are not mutually exclusive. Parasite populations can give important insights into the state of ecosystems, the health of endangered animal populations, the local food chain, links between wildlife and domestic animals, changes resulting from habitat change, invasive species or human impacts and the risk of zoonotic transmission. These important findings can help guide conservation programmes.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Surprisingly few animals die in wildfires – and that means we can help more in the aftermath

The estimate that one billion animals were killed by Australia’s 2019-20 Black Summer fires drew international attention to the fate of wildlife during fire. This estimate assumed all animals in the fire’s path were killed by the flames, or in the immediate aftermath due to injury, predation, dehydration or starvation. However, our new research, published today in Global Change Biology, suggests that, on average, the vast majority of animals (more than 90%) actually survive the immediate passage of a typical fire. But there are precious few studies of animal survival through catastrophic fires, such as those observed during Australia’s Black...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

The Doomsday glacier is heading for dramatic change

The Thwaites glacier is one of the fastest changing glaciers in Antarctica, contributing as much as four percent of global sea level rise today. The huge, Florida-sized glacier – also known as the “Doomsday glacier” due to its recent tendency to disintegrate – faces dramatic changes in the next decade. It is already dumping 50 billion ton of ice into the ocean each year.
EARTH SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Life thrives under the ice shelf in Antarctica According to a new study, scientists have discovered more marine life than previously expected under the Antarctic ice shelf. The study was published this...
WILDLIFE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Ancient Civilizations Destroyed by Natural Disasters

Every year, cities around the world are devastated by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Although modern technology has given us earthquake-proof buildings, urban flood planning, and radar that can predict the path of dangerous storms, severe damage still occurs as a result of these natural forces. And such extreme events are becoming […]
ENVIRONMENT

