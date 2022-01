OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 is not the only virus going around as case numbers continue to skyrocket in Oklahoma and across the country. An Oklahoma doctor told KOCO 5 they're seeing a lot of patients with a lot of illnesses. He added that they are just as busy now as they have ever been, and it's leading to a cascade of problems with staffing and testing.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO