Armed hit-and-run suspect crashes into Northglenn house

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Police officers respond to reports of shots fired at  10701 Pecos St. in Northglenn on Monday, April 26, 2021.  Photo courtesy of the Northglenn Police Department

An armed man involved in a hit-and-run collision crashed into a house in Northglenn early Tuesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Police said the man crashed a black GMC truck into a vehicle parked at 10251 Melody Drive near Northglenn High School at 6 a.m. The driver then fled the scene, driving less than a mile down Melody Drive before crashing into a house at 6:08 a.m.

After the second crash, the man refused to leave the truck, police said. Responding officers used less-lethal weapons to shoot out the truck’s windows in order to get the man to leave.

The man was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive, police said. The people in the house were not injured.

Earlier in the morning, the man eluded police officers in Thornton. Thornton police said the man was armed and they issued a "be on the lookout” alert for the truck. It was unclear why Thornton police were initially interacting with the man.

After the arrest, Northglenn police said they found guns inside of the truck.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not released the suspect's name or the charges against him.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Jackie Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or 303-450-8859. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

