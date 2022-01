MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Union public works crews in Minneapolis — including snow plow drivers — say that they’ve accepted the latest contract offer from the city and will not go on strike. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 had filed an intent to strike last week after its membership voted down a contract offer from the city. Since then, the union and the city returned to negotiations. On Wednesday, they reached a deal. “This was a challenging negotiation, but it has now come to an end, and our members look forward to continuing to do the work...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO