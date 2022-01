On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, most of which occurred along the offensive line. The most notable of the moves was the Lions removing starting offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placing them back on the active roster. Decker will immediately slot into his left tackle position, while Sewell's status is still to be determined, as it was also announced that he is dealing with a thumb injury and an illness that has drawn him a questionable designation on the injury report.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO