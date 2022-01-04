May 14, 1953 – December 31, 2021

Mark Eugene Newton, 68, of Cloverdale went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

He was a lifelong resident of Botetourt County and a member of Troutville Church of the Brethren. He graduated in the Class of 1971 from Lord Botetourt High School. He was the owner of the family business, Newton’s Garage in Cloverdale, which was established in 1950 by his father. Mark was a loving father and friend and an amazing mechanic. Mark loved dogs and cars.

The automotive shop was his life, often working 50 or more hours per week with first his father, and then his son. He was well known and respected by those whose cars received his attention. Mark restored a 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger and loved Mopar and attending car shows.

Mark Newton was born on May 14, 1953 to his late parents Jesse “Gene” and Mary Catherine Newton of Cloverdale. He was predeceased by his sister Kathy Newton Agee.

He is survived by and will be missed by his son, Christopher (Stephanie), and three grandchildren, Michelle, Hunter and Cayden, all of Roanoke County. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend and caregiver, John Bailey, and close friends David Lloyd and Laura Wampler. He leaves behind his dog Nikki who, too, was a faithful friend. He is also survived by a host of friends, clients and relatives.

Rader Funeral Home in Daleville is handling arrangements. Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 6, 5- 8 p.m., and the service at 12 noon January 7 with the Rev. Terry Johnson officiating.