The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Tua Tagovailoa next season. We simply don’t know but the coaches need to blame themselves. Ryan Tannehill was never a great quarterback for the Dolphins and you could point to the fact that he is a caretaking QB with the Titans. That’s fine but the Titans are winning and Tannehill is being coached to play in their system. A system that works well with Tannehill’s ability.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO