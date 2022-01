Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is the only Democrat holding statewide office in the Sunshine State. Before her election victory over Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell in 2018, Fried was an attorney and had worked as a lobbyist in Tallahassee. Fried’s tenure as a lobbyist is under increased scrutiny after Florida’s ethics commission voted unanimously in December of 2021 that there is probable cause that she violated state law by failing to properly disclose income from her lobbying business. Despite the finding, Fried continued her 2022 gubernatorial campaign and vowed to fight the allegations.

