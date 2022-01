The next-generation Audi R8 is going electric, but before then Audi will reportedly launch a hardcore final-edition of the V10-powered supercar with enhanced aero, more power, and less weight. It could be a track-focused model that revives the R8 GT, but it won't be as extreme as this one-of-a-kind R8 GT built by Scrap Life Garage. With all the panels removed, it's barely recognizable as an R8, yet it's somehow still road legal.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO