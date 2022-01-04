Three quick reads: names and numbers to know

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...

