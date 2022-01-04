Three quick reads: names and numbers to know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the statewide positivity rate fell slightly, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health.
Hospitalizations rose by 36, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,208. The state reported 59 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,868 since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate dipped to 28.3% over the past 24 hours, a 1.68% decrease.
Friday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
