ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Three quick reads: names and numbers to know

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthPartners birth center teams, which delivered nearly 10,000 babies in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin last year, announced the 2021 most popular baby names. For girls, they were:...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Announces New Vaccine Site In Oakdale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new place to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Sunday, a new community vaccination site opens in Oakdale, offering first and second doses to Minnesotans 5 and older, and booster doses to Minnesotans 12 and older. The clinic will be at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale, on the 400 block of Inwood Avenue North, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. The CDC recently gave the green light for everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose. “Vaccinating our children against COVID-19 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit School District Going Virtual Through Jan. 14

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) will resume classes online at least through Jan. 14. The district said Tuesday that online learning is necessary until the city’s COVID-19 infection rates “decrease to safer levels.”. “Although we are still waiting for...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Spikes To 14.6%; State Announces Expanded Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Thursday reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.6% as of the end of December, a figure not seen since the thick of the fall 2020 wave of COVID-19. At the peak of the fall 2020 wave, the seven-day average positivity rate hit 14.8%; second to the 15.5% positivity rate reported in late April of 2020. Any data point above 10% is considered “high risk.” Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are also on the rise, hitting 82.4 as of Dec. 29. Credit: Minnesota Department of Health On Thursday, the health department reported 6,936 new cases of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony regrets not being able to lock you down

Gov. Tony Evers in recent days has reminded us how much he fancies lockdowns and mask mandates, and that he’d be rolling out the restrictive measures right now if only that meddling Wisconsin Supreme Court hadn’t stopped him. With Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases rising amid the spread of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Bowens: Black Representation Matters, but Michigan May End Up with Zero in Congress

Seeing everyone – Blacks, minorities, women – in decision-making positions is a sign of a strong, pluralistic democracy and healthy economy. It’s the promise of America – anyone can be anything in our society. But unless a miracle happens outstate in Muskegon, Saginaw, Lansing or somewhere else with Black populations, this time next year the number of African Americans serving in Congress from Michigan is likely to be zero.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthpartners#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Top stories of 2021: Rancho Loco denied workers $435,000

Rancho Loco Grill and Bar in Red Wing and Rancho Loco Mexican Grill and Bar in Cannon Falls must pay 36 workers some $435,000, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled. Investigators determined most workers received only about half the pay they had earned from Feb. 15, 2017, to Feb. 14, 2019 -- the date the probe began.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 12,000 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the statewide positivity rate fell slightly, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 36, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,208. The state reported 59 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,868 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate dipped to 28.3% over the past 24 hours, a 1.68% decrease. Friday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
morningbrew.com

3 numbers to know this week: 1/4

The per-child monthly payment to US parents that ended when the Times Square ball dropped. Starting last July, millions of US parents received monthly payments as an advance on the Child Tax Credit (CTC) they usually collect when they file their taxes. Legislators also bumped up the total credit amount by up to $1,600 per kid, which is also set to go away in 2022. Economists are warning that ending the expanded CTC and the advance payments could cause an uptick in child poverty, especially as Covid cases explode.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy