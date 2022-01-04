ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Prime Toys Will Arrive in 2023

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog toys are on the way. However, these will be focused on his look in a new show. Sega and Jakks Pacific confirmed Sonic Prime toys are in development. There’s a 2023 release window for the merchandise, even though the series is expected...

www.siliconera.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Sonic The Hedgehog#Jakks Pacific
