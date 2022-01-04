Sonic Prime Toys Will Arrive in 2023

Sonic Frontiers may release on November 15th, 2022, according to new information that has emerged online. Today, PlayStation Game Size, which has proved to be reliable when it comes to information available on the PlayStation Database, revealed that the next entry in the series by SEGA will be released in mid-November. While this could be a placeholder date, November 15th is a Tuesday, the day of the week when new releases drop, so it is definitely a likely release date. The fact that many recent Sonic the Hedgehog games like Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Colors, Sonic Generations, and Sonic Forces all released in November also makes this release date believable.

