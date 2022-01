I could not believe that the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a talent like Malik Monk. He wasn’t a guy that checked all of their boxes of need, but the ones he did check were in the boldest of ink. Up to that point, Monk had one of those careers where his next stop would surely be make or break. His time in Los Angeles may be an indication that he is here to stay.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO