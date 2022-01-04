Powerball jackpot increases to $610M for Wednesday drawing, Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $253M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Once again, the Powerball ® jackpot jumps up, now at $610 million.
The jackpot amount increased by $35 million since Monday’s drawing, making it Powerball’s 7th largest prize with strong ticket sales nationally.
The winner tonight can choose to take a one-time cash payment of $434 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about “1 in 293 million,” Powerball ® says.
In addition, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions ® jackpot is $253 million, with winning odds of about 1 in 303 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 1