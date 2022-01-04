ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot increases to $610M for Wednesday drawing, Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $253M

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Once again, the Powerball ® jackpot jumps up, now at $610 million.

The jackpot amount increased by $35 million since Monday’s drawing, making it Powerball’s 7th largest prize with strong ticket sales nationally.

The winner tonight can choose to take a one-time cash payment of $434 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about “1 in 293 million,” Powerball ® says.

In addition, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions ® jackpot is $253 million, with winning odds of about 1 in 303 million.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WCBD Count on 2

