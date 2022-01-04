ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia National Guard on high alert due to coronavirus concerns

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

West Virginia Govenor said on Tuesday the National Guard is on high alert due to the rising coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Gov. Justice said he authorized the West Virginia National Guard to build out 600 personal of West Virginia’s covid task force to identify any additional medical assets who can assist if there is a need.

The state has also identified teams of liaison officers to go to hospitals to asset needs.

The West Virginia National Guard is also conducting training of more than 350 personnel to ensure there are available people if West Virginia has to deploy these people to the hospitals.

The West Virginia National Guard will also have 37 combat medics undergoing recertification training this weekend.

‘We’re not just doing that to just be doing it, We are making these moves on the chessboard to protect you,’ said Gov. Justice.

