Lake Forest, IL

Gino Ventura ranks 2,357th in Boys’ 12 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Forest tennis player Gino Ventura is ranked 2,357th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 136 total...

lakecountygazette.com

