ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Alex Borbiu ranks 19,985th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 25

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Hills tennis player Alex Borbiu won 48 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
Lake County Gazette

How high did Vernon Hills junior tennis player Rodrigo Bautista rank in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 25?

Vernon Hills tennis player Rodrigo Bautista is ranked 7,168th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 54 total points, split between 54 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
VERNON HILLS, IL
Lake County Gazette

How did Jay Williams from Lake Barrington place in Boys’ 14 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Lake Barrington tennis player Jay Williams is ranked 8,056th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
LAKE BARRINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernon Hills, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Vernon Hills, IL
Lake County Gazette

Joshua Batt junior tennis player earns 32 in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Bannockburn tennis player Joshua Batt is ranked 7,716th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 32 total points, split between 32 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
BANNOCKBURN, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
Lake County Gazette

Lake Forest tennis player Oliver Silver ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Lake Forest tennis player Oliver Silver is ranked 7,354th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 35 total points, split between 35 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
LAKE FOREST, IL
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Junior Boys#Bracket#New York Tennis Magazine
Lake County Gazette

45 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60030 during Q1

At least 45 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60030 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

UConn men’s basketball home game with Butler rescheduled to Jan. 18

UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy