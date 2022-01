To start the new year, the United States has a $1,400 stimulus check payment available. Citizens of the United States will get another stimulus check as a kick start in 2022. At the start of the new year, a fourth stimulus check will be available. The $1400 payout is part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan, which aims to assist those who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 HOURS AGO