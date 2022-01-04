ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Experts and ranchers react to Biden’s $1 billion plan for meatpackers

By Zach Martin
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAPMM_0dcWB28G00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that the administration will make a $1 billion investment to help farmers and ranchers when it comes to processing their livestock, by giving them options other than giant companies.

George Bachman is the owner of JB Ranch located southwest of Augusta. He says there are several issues ranchers like him are facing as we start the new year.

“The increase in costs and fuel and especially labor. Labor is really hard to find right now. Besides fuel costs and labor costs, is really the bottleneck at the producer level.”

KSN Agricultural Expert John Jenkinson says many are questioning how much the $1 billion amount is going to help, “$1 billion is a lot of money, but spread out to the whole United States to all of the independent packing companies really may not go far enough to bring down the food prices.”

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Bachman is among the many that are skeptical of the government’s helping hand.

“Really, I don’t agree with helicoptering cash and having the government more involved in the process,” explained Bachman. “That seems kind of like what got us in this mess in the first place.”

Jenkinson spoke with several feedlot managers about what they hope the Biden administration can help with, and it mirrors many of Bachman’s issues.

“What needs to be done, in their minds, is something done about transportation, labor, insurance, and costly regulation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers#Weather#Food Prices#Ksnw#Jb Ranch#Labor#Ksn Agricultural#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

Local Farmers, Ranchers Expecting Help From Biden Administration: Here’s How

As COVID continues to affect supply chains across multiple industries, Farmers say they need help from the Biden administration. Between labor shortages and weather-related challenges affecting supply for all sorts of different foods, prices are starting to climb up. Meat specifically is beginning to see an uptick in price. However, local farmers and ranchers aren’t seeing any of those profits.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy