Brides-to-be, get ready: The biggest bridal show in the country comes back to the Bayou City Saturday and Sunday, January 8 and 9, 2022. The 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show sets up shop in the George R. Brown Convention Center, bringing with it cakes, gowns, local vendors, fashion shows, flowers, and more to help give brides (and grooms!) a ton of inspiration for wedding planning. In all, more than 200 vendors will be present.

12 DAYS AGO