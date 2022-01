Chester and Clara Congdon built Glensheen between 1905 and 1908 as their home and was donated to the University of Minnesota and opened as a historic house museum in 1979. ...and, here’s the amazing part: the collection is intact. The top hat in the closet? That was Chester Congdon’s. The letters in the desk drawer? Those were written by Clara. The sheets in the linen closet? Organized by the Congdons’ 2nd-floor maid nearly 100 years ago. And that’s just inside the mansion...(source)

