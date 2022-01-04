Olympic Gold Medalist Who Rioted at Capitol Allegedly Threatened Ex-Wife With Rape

Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.

