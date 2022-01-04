ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olympic Gold Medalist Who Rioted at Capitol Allegedly Threatened Ex-Wife With Rape

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A two-time Olympic gold medalist who pleaded guilty last year for his role in the Capitol insurrection allegedly pinned his ex-wife against a wall after their separation, asking if she had “ever heard of marital rape.” The allegations, which swimmer Klete...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Derek Chauvin leading ‘dismal’ life behind bars for murder of George Floyd, says report

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara man writes jailhouse letter, regrets killing his kids

The Santa Barbara surf instructor who allegedly killed his children in Mexico earlier this year penned a letter from jail to a childhood friend expressing his sadness and seeking forgiveness. [People]. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, previously confessed to killing his children because he believed they were going to grow into...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klete Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Marital Rape#Ex Wife#Gold Medalist#The Los Angeles Times
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s love rival claims she harassed her and rammed her car

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has been revealed to have repeatedly rammed into the car of her husband’s former girlfriend before the couple married in 2019. The former resident of California, who was shot by a Capitol police officer on 6 January 2021, was also issued with two forms of a restraining order following an affair. Aaron Babbitt’s former girlfriend, Celeste Norris, told The Associated Press that Babbitt (then McEntee) targeted her in a car ramming attack in Prince Frederick, a town about 60 miles south of Baltimore, in July 2016. It came after Ms Norris informed Timothy McEntee that his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Rapper J $tash Accused of Murder-Suicide Carried Out in Front of Partner’s Kids

Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Mom who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison

A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot has been sentenced to three months imprisonment. During Friday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it difficult to comprehend why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy