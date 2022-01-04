Boba Fett leak may reveal a cameo bigger than Luke in Mandalorian Season 2

A Star Wars fan favorite is back for the first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. *Spoilers to follow for the Disney+ show's premiere episode.* "Stranger in a Strange Land" brings back Max Rebo, who fans will remember from Return of the Jedi. The leader of the Max Rebo Band is hanging out on Tatooine still. The Sanctuary is the name of Garsa Fwip's cantina in Mos Espa. However, that isn't the only bit of the past that comes into play during "Stranger in a Strange Land." A lot of fans had theorized that Boba Fett's series would see him actually escape from the Sarlac pit. Indeed they were correct, and the results were visceral while setting the tone for the rest of the series. It's become clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be showing off both Star Wars' past and present during these Chapters. Some fans might be more excited for one than the other. But, they will all probably flip out at the pictures of Max Rebo in the show down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO