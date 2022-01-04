ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL broadcaster, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announces new beer brand

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wS1p_0dcW9RpT00

(NEXSTAR) – Troy Aikman is getting back to the field – no, not the football field, the beer field.

The Hall of Famer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and longtime NFL broadcaster is rolling out a new beer. Aikman teased the announcement on New Year’s Eve on Instagram , saying “Ringing in 2022 with a lot of new adventures ahead. Big news coming January 4 – stay tuned,” followed by the beer emoji.

On Tuesday, Aikman posted a new video to Instagram for Eight, a 90 calorie light beer. According to The Dallas Morning News , Aikman co-founded an Austin-based company to release the beer next month in Texas.

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post

When Aikman was playing college football in Oklahoma, he worked for a Miller distributor, he tells the Dallas newspaper. After retiring from the Cowboys, Aikman did some ads for Miller Lite.

The beer, Eight, has been a work in progress for years, according to the brand’s website . Brewing scientists at Oregon State University formulated the “elite light lager,” using organic grains. It is also considered an all-malt beer, meaning it has no corn or rice, The Dallas Morning News reports .

For those unfamiliar with Aikman’s time as a player, the beer’s name, Eight, pays tribute to his jersey number through college and with the Cowboys. Aikman says it also represents strength and balance. It does not, however, represent how many you can buy in a pack – Eight will come in a six-pack, 12-pack, and 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.

Eight is on track to launch on draft in bars, restaurants, and other on-premise locations in Texas in February, according to a press release . Cans will be available at retail locations throughout the state starting in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Transfer running back Wilkerson picks WVU football

Neal Brown is adding another transfer running back to his roster — and this time, he’s getting a fresh talent. Sy’Veon Wilkerson officially announced his intention to join the Mountaineers on Tuesday night after a breakout freshman season with Delaware State in 2021. He is the fifth Division I transfer to select the Mountaineers this […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Malt Beer#American Football#Hall Of Famer#The Dallas Morning News#Aikman Co#Pabst Blue Ribbon#Oregon State University
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy