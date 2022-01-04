Report: Suns HC Monty Williams clears health and safety protocols, will return Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following a nine-year playing career, Williams landed his first NBA coaching job as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the 2005-2006 season. The 50-year-old held the gig for five years before taking his first head-coaching job with the then-New Orleans Hornets for the 2010-2011 campaign.

In five seasons at the helm in New Orleans, Williams compiled a 173-221 regular-season record and a 2-8 mark in the playoffs. Williams was fired from the job in May 2015, before serving as the Oklahoma City Thunder's associate head coach during the 2015-2016 season.

Williams was hired as the Suns head coach in May 2019 and has earned a 113-68 record in his two-plus seasons at the helm. The team went 34-39 in the 2019-2020 season, but behind Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, finished 51-21 last season and advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams is 286-289 during the regular season as a head coach and 16-16 in the postseason.