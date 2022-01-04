ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Suns HC Monty Williams clears health and safety protocols, will return Tuesday vs. Pelicans

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrN68_0dcW9Mf400
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following a nine-year playing career, Williams landed his first NBA coaching job as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the 2005-2006 season. The 50-year-old held the gig for five years before taking his first head-coaching job with the then-New Orleans Hornets for the 2010-2011 campaign.

In five seasons at the helm in New Orleans, Williams compiled a 173-221 regular-season record and a 2-8 mark in the playoffs. Williams was fired from the job in May 2015, before serving as the Oklahoma City Thunder's associate head coach during the 2015-2016 season.

Williams was hired as the Suns head coach in May 2019 and has earned a 113-68 record in his two-plus seasons at the helm. The team went 34-39 in the 2019-2020 season, but behind Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, finished 51-21 last season and advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams is 286-289 during the regular season as a head coach and 16-16 in the postseason.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green On LeBron James' Longevity: "LeBron's Gonna Basically Own All Of The 'Youngest To Ever To' And All Of The 'Oldest To Ever To' Records In The Book. Just Think About That."

LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
NBA
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry’s Return Is Almost Unfair

The Tennessee Titans have been teasing Derrick Henry’s return via their social media accounts. The rest of the league, especially teams bound for the AFC playoffs, can only shake their heads in disbelief as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes the field sooner than later. The Titans...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Nba Finals#Suns Hc Monty Williams#Covid#Espn#Wojespn#The Milwaukee Bucks
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
NBA
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens takes issue with Antonio Brown tweet

Owens was known for being the biggest diva wide receiver of his day. He had problems on every team, held grudges, and he blew up the 2005 Philadelphia Eagles with his issues. He got into a fight with a teammate (Hugh Douglas), called out his own quarterbacks (Donovan McNabb and Jeff Garcia) multiple times, and he spit on an opponent.
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Situation Keeps Getting Worse for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy