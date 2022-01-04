ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Meridian

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

MERIDIAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Meridian on New Year’s Eve.

The Meridian Star reported officers responded to a disturbance call on 21st Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 31, 2021. They said they found a man covered in blood with a gun in each hand at a home.

4th person dies from gunfire at Mississippi New Year’s party

Meridian Police Department Sergeant Heather Luebbers said the man began firing at officers when they arrived, and the officers returned fire.

According to the newspaper, a man and a woman died at the scene. The officers involved were put on administrative leave, and the case was turned over to MBI.

