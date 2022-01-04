ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Is Now Show’s Winningest Woman

 4 days ago
Current “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider continues to break records on the famous game show.

On Dec. 29, she nabbed her 21st consecutive win and became the highest-earning woman in “Jeopardy!” history.

According to CBS News and The New York Times, since beginning her reign, the 42-year-old engineering manager has passed Julia Collins for consecutive wins and Larissa Kelly for highest earnings by women.

She has now accumulated a total of $806,000 in winnings, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, she will have a chance to continue her streak when she joins the Tournament of Champions this week.

In an interview for the show in November, Schneider talked about her very first win being a memorable moment for her as a life-long fan of the game:

By Sarah Dewberry, The Denver Channel.

