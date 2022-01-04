James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- NASA and mission controllers for the James Webb Space Telescope completed the most complicated stage in deploying the $10 billion observatory Tuesday -- full extension of the large, five-layered sunshield.

The successful operation was "quite an achievement" that means the largest, most powerful space telescope in history is about two-thirds through its weeks-long deployment, Keith Parrish, Webb commissioning manager, said during a live broadcast.

"This is a significant milestone accomplished -- job well done sunshield team, job well done," Carl Starr, mission operations manager, said over a live feed from the mission control room.

Completion of the extension means NASA can move on to final steps, including the extension of radiators Tuesday evening and unfolding of the large, gold-coated main dish planned for Friday, Parrish said.

Ninety cables were wound up and 107 pins were removed robotically to extend the shield, which is necessary to keep the observatory's infrared instruments supercooled.

NASA has designed James Webb to surpass the Hubble Space Telescope with infrared vision that can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang.

The new observatory will also study other space objects such as nebulae, pulsars, supermassive black holes and the composition of atmospheres around exoplanets.

