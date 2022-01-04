ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment

By Paul Brinkmann
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MRXg_0dcW91D400

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- NASA and mission controllers for the James Webb Space Telescope completed the most complicated stage in deploying the $10 billion observatory Tuesday -- full extension of the large, five-layered sunshield.

The successful operation was "quite an achievement" that means the largest, most powerful space telescope in history is about two-thirds through its weeks-long deployment, Keith Parrish, Webb commissioning manager, said during a live broadcast.

"This is a significant milestone accomplished -- job well done sunshield team, job well done," Carl Starr, mission operations manager, said over a live feed from the mission control room.

Completion of the extension means NASA can move on to final steps, including the extension of radiators Tuesday evening and unfolding of the large, gold-coated main dish planned for Friday, Parrish said.

Ninety cables were wound up and 107 pins were removed robotically to extend the shield, which is necessary to keep the observatory's infrared instruments supercooled.

NASA has designed James Webb to surpass the Hubble Space Telescope with infrared vision that can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang.

The new observatory will also study other space objects such as nebulae, pulsars, supermassive black holes and the composition of atmospheres around exoplanets.

Out-of-this-world images from space

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Other Space#Sunshield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

This amazing HD video is the last view we'll ever have of the James Webb Space Telescope

When the James Webb Space Telescope's mission first began on Dec. 25, it was already time for people on Earth to say goodbye to the observatory. A new video from the European Space Agency shows the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope deploying from the Ariane 5 rocket that carried it into space, all in glorious ultra-HD resolution. In just three minutes, you'll see Webb slowly floating away from its rocket stage and unfurling its solar panels.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Webb telescope team about to face crucial mirror deployment

NASA confirmed on Wednesday that the secondary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope has successfully deployed. It means the team can now focus on one of the most crucial steps in the telescope’s deployment process — the opening up of the observatory’s mirror, which at 21.4 feet across is the largest such device ever sent to space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

JWST Deploys its Secondary Mirror. It’s a Real Telescope Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a telescope. The secondary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully deployed in space today, an incredibly important milestone. “We are 600,000 miles from Earth and we have a telescope,” said Bill Ochs, JWST program manager, speaking triumphantly to his team after the secondary mirror was deployed and then latched in place.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
ASTRONOMY
aerotechnews.com

Webb telescope sunshield successfully

The James Webb Space Telescope team has fully deployed the spacecraft’s 70-foot sunshield, a key milestone in preparing it for science operations. The sunshield — about the size of a tennis court at full size — was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch. The Webb team began remotely deploying the sunshield on Dec. 28, 2021, three days after launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: Nasa reaches another milestone in its plan to look at beginning of the universe

Nasa has successfully deployed the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, in another milestone on its mission to look to the beginnings of the universe.The mirror is a key part of the telescope itself, allowing light to enter so that it can look deep into the universe.The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, following its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy