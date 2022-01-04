ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Issues New Booster Guidance As COVID Hits Record High

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is expected to address...

newyork.cbslocal.com

buzzfeednews.com

The CDC’s New COVID Isolation Guidance Surprised Experts, Too

On the quiet Monday after the Christmas weekend, the CDC took many people by surprise — experts included — by releasing updated guidance for how long people with COVID-19 should isolate themselves. The new guidance halves the number of days that people should self-isolate after testing positive from...
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
John Dias
John Dias
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports New Single Day Record Of 15,163 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Hits New High

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 15,163 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. The previous record was set last week when the state reported 10,040 new cases on Christmas Eve. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had also increased to 13.58%, also a new record high. There were also 45 additional deaths reported Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,017,429. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,737. There were 91,974 total new tests reported. There are 1,711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 392 patients currently in intensive care.
Boston Globe

CDC sticks to new COVID isolation guidance, rebuffs extra tests

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified the rationale behind its decision to shorten recommended isolation and quarantine guidance, and not back more testing to resume normal activities, following criticism that its shift wasn’t driven by current science. In a posting on its website on Tuesday, the federal...
healthleadersmedia.com

AMA President Blasts New CDC Guidance on COVID-19 Isolation

AMA President Gerald Harmon, MD, criticizes reduction of isolation periods from 10 days to five days. — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19guidance on quarantine and isolation is "confusing" and risks spreading the virus, the president of the American Medical Association (AMA) says. CDC guidance on...
wnns.com

State Health Officials Adopt New CDC Guidance On COVID Isolation

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it is adopting the revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how long people should isolate after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19. The new CDC guidelines says people who test positive but who don’t have symptoms should...
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health Issues Statement on New CDC Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.
NBC Miami

Florida Department of Health Issues COVID-19 Testing Guidance That Contradicts CDC's

New COVID-19 testing guidance released by the Florida Department of Health Thursday is at odds with federal guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance from the department of health comes days after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the state is following a “sensible public health" campaign that focuses on testing only at-risk patients and those showing symptoms of COVID-19.
mediaite.com

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta and Wolf Blitzer Hit Biden Admin Over ‘Confusing’ Covid Guidance: ‘Erosion of Trust’ in the CDC

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Sanjay Gupta dinged the Biden administration over what they called “confusing” messaging by CDC chief Rochelle Walensky over the coronavirus. During Friday’s CNN Newsroom, Blitzer, filling in for Jim Sciutto, summarized that Walensky has said that the changing guidance isn’t about messaging, rather “changing science.”
