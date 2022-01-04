ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Forcible Touching Charge Dropped Against Cuomo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charge stemmed from a claim he...

cnyhomepage.com

Cuomo’s forcible touching, nursing home scandal charges dropped

(WIVB) — Two prosecutors in New York State are clearing Andrew Cuomo of criminal charges. The Albany Times-Union reported the Albany district attorney is expected to drop a forcible touching complaint against the former governor. Back in November, the Albany DA called the complaint filed by the sheriff “potentially defective.”
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Another charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is dropped

Another of the criminal cases against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is being dropped. The Albany Times-Union reports the Albany County District Attorney will drop a forcible touching complaint against the former Governor. Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court Friday on another charge. He’s accused of groping a female aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020. There’s no word on whether the DA will move forward with that case.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

