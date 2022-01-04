ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic showjumping coach John Sillett raped girl, court told

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Olympic showjumping coach raped and sexually abused a girl over seven years, a jury was told. John Sillett, 55, who trained riders for the 2016 Rio Olympics, faces five counts of rape, five of assault by penetration and two of sexual assault. Winchester Crown Court heard...

www.bbc.com

