Las Vegas, NV

David Lee Roth Cancels All Of His ‘Farewell’ Performances

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth surprised fans when he announced his retirement suddenly in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that was published on October 1. Roth said in the interview, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring…I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These...

