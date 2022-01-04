ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park

By Juliet Lemar
brentwoodnewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Pop#Palisades Park#Art Installation#Grace Medical
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy