Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the vice president-elect on January 6, 2021, was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters that day when a pipe bomb was discovered, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. According to a U.S. Capitol Police timeline obtained by CBS News, the U.S....
Novak Djokovic will have to wait in Melbourne until at least Monday while his lawyers seek to appeal the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa, Reuters reported. The tennis star was denied entry into Australia on Wednesday, days after he was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the upcoming Australian Open.
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defense lawyers said Wednesday. The lawyers said in a letter...
(CNN) — The flames erupted before sunrise Wednesday and the sound of emergency sirens alerted neighbors in the Fairmount area of Philadelphia that something was wrong. Shortly after, the devastating scale was clear: 12 people, including children, had died in a fire at a row home. "It was terrible,"...
(CNN) — It was only a little more than a month ago when President Joe Biden, asked about another head-shaking revelation regarding his predecessor, seemed to balk at a mere mention of the man. "I don't think about the former President," he claimed, pausing for dramatic effect before walking...
His poll numbers plummeting and Covid cases soaring, President Joe Biden began the new year desperate for a new narrative. On Thursday, Donald Trump's "bruised ego" may have handed it to him. In a forceful speech roundly described as his most powerful since he took office, Biden pinned responsibility for...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday, days after he walked off the field shirtless in the middle of a game. The Buccaneers also denied Brown's Wednesday claim that the team was trying to force him to play on an injured ankle. While the Buccaneers acknowledged...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
