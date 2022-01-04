Ryan Ivey joins Mercer Culinary in the role of Regional Sales Manager - West

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...

2 DAYS AGO