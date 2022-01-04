Ryan Ivey joins Mercer Culinary in the role of Regional Sales Manager - West
By Mercer Culinary
WFMZ-TV Online
4 days ago
RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 Mercer Culinary is excited to introduce Ryan Ivey, who will be stepping into the role of Regional Sales Manager - West, effective Monday, December 21, 2021. Ryan comes to us with...
Galileo Technologies, a manufacturer of fueling systems for alternative fuels, has named Ronald J. Gulmi as a senior member of its business development team to promote low-carbon, zero-carbon and carbon-negative mobility projects in the Northeast U.S. “Ron brings over 36 years of experience in the energy sector, concentrating on alternative...
Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager.
In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print.
Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Regional Sales Manager position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by Qualifacts and is in Arizona. Here’s a description of the position:
Optimeal, Kormotech’s brand of super-premium diets for cats and dogs, welcomes Gregory Mandel as regional sales manager for the East U.S. Mandel brings over 15 years of pet industry experience with him to his new role, where he will be responsible for introducing Optimeal’s products into independent retail stores and creating market share within the eastern U.S. territory.
Award-winning Chef William Racin has joined the Westmoreland County Community College School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality as a full-time baking and pastry instructor. With more than 18 years of experience in fine dining restaurants and boutique hotels, Racin comes to WCCC from the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, where he served as pastry chef for 13 years, overseeing a team of eight pastry cooks.
The City Club of Cleveland is one of Cleveland’s and the nation’s civic treasures. With more than a century of service convening vital conversations in service to a stronger community and a stronger democracy, the City Club produces more than 100 public events every year with political and business leaders, visiting authors and dignitaries, and local advocates and experts. In addition to that—and this is where you come in—the onsite catering team plans and executes many private events every year for a wide-ranging clientele, including trade groups, corporate clients, philanthropic organizations, and wedding parties.
POTTSTOWN PA – Borough resident Ron Rex, a licensed home inspector for real estate transactions, and co-owner of Rex Home Inspection Team LLC, has joined Barry Isett & Associates Inc. as a property maintenance and zoning inspector. He will support the engineering firm’s southeast region, the company announced Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021).
Just over a year ago, I wrote the RSF Post’s most widely read article in its eight year history. It was about Horsepark’s surprise and sudden shutdown. I think the community’s strong showing of support for continued equestrian operations at the treasured facility caught the government appointed 22nd DAA by surprise and most likely shaped their policy responses.
One of the auto industry’s well-known names is beginning a new role. Bill Wittenmyer is the new Chief Sales Officer for DealerOn, one of the retail automotive digital marketing technologies provider that serves both manufacturers and dealers. His role includes both the oversight of DealerOn’s sales operations as well as the growth of the company’s […]
MERCER ISLAND, WA USA - Built in 2014, this Mercer Island custom home features 7,778 sq ft of timeless and distinctive living. Set on a half acre with 100 feet of waterfront on Lake Washington with deep water moorage dock. All within 15 minutes of Downtown Seattle. This sale represents...
