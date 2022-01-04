ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants: Looking at a sequence against the Bears that will make your eyes bleed

By Alexander Wilson
 4 days ago
The New York Giants recently fell to the Chicago Bears by a score of 29–3, but it might’ve been the cherry on top for an abysmal stretch of games. The Giants have lost five consecutive contests, averaging fewer than 10 points and scoring less in that same timeframe than some teams...

