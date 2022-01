The Bayonne Board of Education voted to keep the same leadership for the third year in a row at its reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. In just under 12 minutes, the board voted unanimously to elect Trustee Maria Valado as Board President. Valado was elected over former Trustee Joseph Broderick in January of 2020, who had held the position up until then and later resigned in December of that year as he moved out of the city. Valado was last reelected in November of 2020, under the “Together We Can” slate.

