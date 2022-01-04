GPD responds to shots fired call; guns stolen from South Henderson business.

Monday afternoon (12/20), Galesburg Police met with a male individual who reported that sometime within the last two months, a home he owns in the 500 block of West South Street was broken into, and numerous items were taken. The 89-year old male victim told police he hadn’t been inside the home since October, and when he went to the home around noon on Monday, several things were missing. Items taken include two boxes of sports trading cards, a pair of bicycles, three antique bicycles, a commercial paint sprayer, a Craftsman air compressor, and a collection of antique glassware. The victim wasn’t sure if additional items were taken. There are no suspects at this time, according to police reports. The investigation is ongoing.
