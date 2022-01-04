ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

GPD responds to shots fired call; guns stolen from South Henderson business.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 2 days ago

Galesburg Police Monday (January 3rd), just before 11:00 pm responded to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street for a report of shots being fired. Officers met with the male caller who said he heard...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Male college student arrested after damaging property and refusing to identify himself.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, January 1st just before 3:15 in the morning, responded to the 200 block of West Knox Street for a 911 hang-up investigation. Officers arrived at the address and made contact with a very upset female. She told officers her boyfriend took her phone from her and broke it during an argument. She told police she just started mashing the screen hoping to contact 911. Officers then made contact with the victim’s boyfriend who refused to identify himself. The uncooperative male told officers he didn’t have to identify himself since he was a Knox College student, and he didn’t have to cooperate since his father is a lawyer, according to police reports. The female victim informed officers the male was 21-year old Charlie Flores. GPD confirmed Flores’ identification through campus security. Flores was taken into custody. After being read his Miranda Rights and asked if he had any questions or wished to be interviewed further, Flores just laughed at officers. Flores was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Obstructing Justice, and Obstructing Identification.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested after trying to cash stolen check.

Galesburg Police late afternoon on Monday, January 3rd responded to First Midwest Bank on East Main Street for a report of fraud. Dispatch informed officers a female subject came into the bank attempting to cash a stolen check. When 30-year old Stephanie Gebo of Galesburg attempted to cash a $450 check, bank tellers checked their system and discovered the account was closed and the check was reported stolen. Gebo couldn’t clearly tell officers what the check was for or how she came into possession of it. Bank employees and officers were already aware of the closed account – a 32-year old Galesburg man was arrested after he tried to cash a stolen check from the same account back on December 22nd. The account owner is deceased and checks were stolen from the departed’s home. Gebo was placed under arrest, charged with Forgery, and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for disorderly conduct for the second time in less than a month.

Galesburg Police on Friday, December 31st, around 6:15 pm responded to Orange Cup Java Station on North Henderson Street for a complaint involving a male subject yelling obscenities and exposing himself. Officers arrived and met with employees who said 45-year old Jason Pierson II of Galesburg, who sleeps near the coffee stop, began urinating on the side of the building exposing himself, and started yelling at one of the females. An intoxicated Pierson was stumbling around the parking lot and had slurred speech, according to police reports. Pierson admitted to urinating on the building but denied yelling at anyone. He was taken into custody and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication. Pierson was just arrested on December 16th for exposing himself and yelling obscenities at the Conoco Gas Station on East Fremont Street.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after stealing a woman’s bag and then reporting to the police station.

Tuesday, December 28th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Street with a caller reporting being threatened. A female victim told officers a male acquaintance of hers who is making vehicle repairs for her agreed to give her a ride in said vehicle to run errands. When the male came to pick up the female, a second male was also inside the vehicle. The second male, identified as 34-year old Corman Lashaun Smith of Galesburg, made odd comments to the female and at one point claimed some of the bags inside the vehicle were his. The bags actually belonged to the female – who was also in the process of moving. Then at one point, Smith exited the vehicle and took some of the bags with him. The next day, the female attempted to get the bags back from Smith who threatened the female with a gun in his waistband. Officers attempted to locate Smith with negative results but DID find one of the bags he had taken. An hour later, Smith arrived at the Public Safety Building making odd statements and again claiming the bag was his. Smith even attempted to go through the bag in front of officers – which actually contained a bank statement with the female victim’s name on it. Officers informed Smith he was under arrest and a struggle ensued in the Public Safety Building lobby. He was taken into custody. A replica firearm was found on him.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated 18-year old man arrested on Christmas Eve after found near railroad tracks.

Around 2:20 in the morning on December 24th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the area of Brown Avenue and Walsh Avenue in reference to a possibly suicidal male subject on the railroad tracks. Police received reports that a male subject was possibly underneath a train in the area and the subject’s girlfriend was attempting to get him into a vehicle. When officers arrived, they observed a sedan on Morton Avenue with a female and male passenger and initiated a traffic stop. The male passenger was identified as 18-year old Quentin Britton of Galesburg. Britton exited the vehicle and began to swagger as he walked and spoke with slurred speech. Officers informed Britton he was under arrest and he began to walk away from police. Officers grabbed ahold of Britton’s jacket, but Britton broke free and began to run. Police were forced to use a taser on Britton and he was detained. An officer broke a finger during the incident. Associates of Britton told police he was intoxicated and having a “bad trip” after allegedly taking ecstasy, according to police reports. Britton was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication and Felony charges of Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man and woman arrested early Christmas Day after altercation at bar.

Galesburg Police just after midnight on Christmas Day responded to the Corral on Grand Avenue for a battery in progress. Officers met with a male subject who admitted to provoking a female at the bar by calling her derogatory names. The female, identified as 38-year old Jennifer Wright of Galesburg struck the male numerous times and then departed after staff told them to leave. Officers were able to track down the vehicle on Indiana Avenue and make contact with Wright and the driver, 60-year of Steven German of Knoxville. German admitted to drinking beers and was asked to perform a field sobriety test which indicated signs of impairment.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Several items stolen from West Berrien Street storage unit.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, December 26th responded to a burglary call that occurred in the 1200 block of West Berrien Street. The owner of the storage unit met with police and said he hadn’t been to the unit in several weeks. When he went to check on his storage unit, he noticed the padlock had been cut and entry had been made. No other damage to the door was observed. Stolen items include a 1971 red Honda moped, a grey moped and a blue moped, two electric generators, an antique switchblade, a black mini bike frame, and a black mini bike frame with a motor. The total value of all the items stolen is just over $2,300. The storage unit isn’t equipped with security cameras. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman charged after striking hospital security guard.

Around 7:15pm on Christmas Eve, (Friday, December 24th) Galesburg police were dispatched to St. Mary’s Medical Center in response to a patient battering staff. Officers met with an 80-year old male security guard who advised police 53-year old Lorelee Simpson of Galesburg continually tried to leave the hospital. Hospital staff advised Simpson she was not allowed to leave. Simpson continued to ignore staff commands and tried running out of the hospital. That’s when the security guard stepped in front of Simpson trying to stop her. Simpson struck the male several times with her cell phone and at some point cut his arm with her fingernail. Simpson told officers she was trying to leave to get home for the holidays. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Knox County Jail. Simpson was charged with aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Galesburg Police#Gpd
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after battering woman in her home.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, December 21st, responded to the 1500 block of McKnight Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers upon arrival met with a female victim who told police she was talking with someone on the phone while in the shower when 27-year old Bradley Coleman Jr. came into the residence and began battering her with a belt. She ran to a neighbor’s apartment who phoned the police. The victim had had an order or protection against Coleman, but it had expired. The victim was uncooperative with police stating, “He’s going to kill me” according to police reports. She also said Coleman Jr. wasn’t there anymore but allowed officers to search the residence. Coleman was then located inside the residence and taken into custody. The victim’s three children were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Numerous items stolen from West South Street home

Monday afternoon (12/20), Galesburg Police met with a male individual who reported that sometime within the last two months, a home he owns in the 500 block of West South Street was broken into, and numerous items were taken. The 89-year old male victim told police he hadn’t been inside the home since October, and when he went to the home around noon on Monday, several things were missing. Items taken include two boxes of sports trading cards, a pair of bicycles, three antique bicycles, a commercial paint sprayer, a Craftsman air compressor, and a collection of antique glassware. The victim wasn’t sure if additional items were taken. There are no suspects at this time, according to police reports. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after trying to steal mini bikes from Tractor Supply.

Back on Friday, December 10th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to Tractor Supply Company around 7:30 at night for a theft in progress. Employees at the store observed a male subject attempting to cut a steel security cable in the parking lot securing numerous large items. When employees approached the man, he took a swing at employees with a pair of bolt cutters, took off running, and employees followed. Officers arrived and were directed to the 2000 block of National Boulevard where they detained 32-year old James Christensen of Galesburg. Christensen was attempting to cut the security cable that secured numerous Coleman mini bikes and ATVs. Security video captured the entire incident. Christensen was charged with Attempted Theft over $10,000, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested after driving off in someone’s vehicle.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 18th, just after 1:00 pm, were dispatched to the area of South and Monmouth Boulevard for reports of an accident involving a subject attempting to flee the scene. Officers arrived at the area and observed a vehicle being driven by 26-year old Luz Carillo of Galesburg on South Henderson Street in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers are familiar with Carillo and had received numerous calls regarding her the previous night. She was driving less than 20 miles per hour. But officers also received reports of her speeding in the area as well. Police eventually pulled alongside her vehicle and yelled for her to stop and pull into a parking lot and Carillo complied. It’s unclear why she was driving – officers knew that Carillo was experiencing some mental stress and knew her to not have a valid driver’s license. She told police she got into the vehicle and started it because she was cold, and since the keys were left inside the vehicle, she started it up and began driving. She had driven up on the terrace and through a fence in the 700 block of West Berrien Street at one point. Officers located the owner of the vehicle who did not know Carillo, admitted to leaving the keys inside his unlocked vehicle and wished to pursue charges. Carillo declined medical treatment. She was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Reduce Speed, No Valid Driver’s License, and Motor Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after yelling obscenities and exposing himself at gas station.

Galesburg Police on Thursday morning (12/16) responded to the Conoco gas station in the 300 block of East Fremont Street for reports of a disturbance. Witnesses reported that 45-year old Jaeson Pierson II of Galesburg was in the parking lot yelling obscenities at customers. Police also received reports that Pierson, at one point, urinated in front of the store exposing himself to numerous customers. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Pierson who swayed as he spoke and wasn’t making much sense. It’s unclear why Pierson was swearing at customers and he later admitted to urinating near the front of the store. Pierson was taken into custody and banned from the store. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Obscenity and transported to the Public Safety Building.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Nine-year old student finds baggie of cannabis inside coat pocket at school.

For the second time in a little over a month, drugs were found on an elementary school student within District 205. Galesburg Police responded to Steele Elementary School on Thursday (12/9) after a nine-year-old female student approached a teacher and said she had something she wasn’t supposed to have. The student had found a baggie of cannabis inside the pocket of the coat she was wearing. The student said she had worn her mother’s coat to school that day.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Traffic stop leads to Galesburg man facing felony gun charges.

Just after midnight on Sunday, December 12th, Galesburg Police initiated a traffic stop on an SUV disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of East South and South Chambers Streets. Officers made contact with the driver, 27-year old Joshawn Dixon of Galesburg whom police were familiar with and knew his driver’s license was suspended. Dixon’s passenger was identified as 21-year old Brandon Lankston of Galesburg. Lankston admitted to smoking cannabis and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Lankston continually tried reaching for something in his front hoodie pocket and he was quickly detained. A loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was found in his pocket. The revolver’s serial number had been removed. Officers located loose cannabis throughout the vehicle and an open bottle of Patron. Dixon was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and disobeying a stop sign. Lankston is facing felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Defacement of a Firearm, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman arrested for attempting to steal from a sleeping man – while at the Galesburg Police Station.

Around 7:00 am today, (December 13th) at the Public Safety Building, Galesburg Police observed a 48-year old woman going through the belongings of two other individuals sleeping in the lobby of the Galesburg Police Station. Officers believed that Rachel Jones of Galesburg took a lighter out of a sleeping individual’s pocket and was using it to smoke in the restroom. Officers confronted Jones, returned the stolen lighter, and made Jones leave. Forty-five minutes later, Jones returned. Officers then watched as Jones once again kneeled down next to the sleeping individual and begin to go through his pockets. Police again confronted Jones who dropped some loose change when officers approached her. Jones was then taken into custody and the loose change was returned to the still-sleeping individual. According to police reports, Jones has at least six convictions for larceny. She was charged with Theft with a Prior Conviction and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man suffers serious injuries after DUI accident.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 11th, responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Monmouth Boulevard and McClure Street. Officers arrived shortly after 7:30 pm and observed a black SUV had struck the concrete wall near the intersection next to West Central FS. A male subject was laying on the ground near the driver’s side door. The male had visible injuries to his right leg and GHAS EMTs were on site preparing to transport him to St. Mary’s Medical Center. The male was identified as 49-year old Lee Olson of Galesburg. Olson was emitting a strong alcoholic odor with slurred speech and glossy eyes. It was determined Olson had a compound fracture in his leg, and other serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was eventually transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford via Life-Flight. Due to his injuries, a field sobriety test was not conducted. Olson was placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list for DUI Alcohol. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed and a seatbelt violation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy