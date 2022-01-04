GPD responds to shots fired call; guns stolen from South Henderson business.

Tuesday, December 28th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Street with a caller reporting being threatened. A female victim told officers a male acquaintance of hers who is making vehicle repairs for her agreed to give her a ride in said vehicle to run errands. When the male came to pick up the female, a second male was also inside the vehicle. The second male, identified as 34-year old Corman Lashaun Smith of Galesburg, made odd comments to the female and at one point claimed some of the bags inside the vehicle were his. The bags actually belonged to the female – who was also in the process of moving. Then at one point, Smith exited the vehicle and took some of the bags with him. The next day, the female attempted to get the bags back from Smith who threatened the female with a gun in his waistband. Officers attempted to locate Smith with negative results but DID find one of the bags he had taken. An hour later, Smith arrived at the Public Safety Building making odd statements and again claiming the bag was his. Smith even attempted to go through the bag in front of officers – which actually contained a bank statement with the female victim’s name on it. Officers informed Smith he was under arrest and a struggle ensued in the Public Safety Building lobby. He was taken into custody. A replica firearm was found on him.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO