Ankers Hage Housing / Solli arkitekter

By Curated by Paula Pintos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead Architects: Lars Borgen, Ørnulf Haugsrud, Arne Finn Solli, Nina Engebakken Duesund. Text description provided by the architects. Anker Hage is a small housing project in the center of the city of Drammen, Norway. The project´s design is inspired by the historical structure of the property. The buildings surround a beautiful...

www.archdaily.com

