NEW YORK — “What’s for dinner?” Don’t ask — over half of Americans think this question is actually one of the most stressful things they’ll encounter in a day. A survey of 2,000 people found that Americans’ weekly diet generally consists of five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Forty-six percent of respondents say they’ll turn to leftovers because it’s just easier than having to cook and 32 percent add affordability seals the deal, so they don’t have to go out and buy anything. While 72 percent of Americans identify themselves as pro-leftovers, the rest say they don’t like to eat them or never eat them.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO