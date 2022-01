Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to let everyone know that Democrats have entered the lame-duck period of their unified control of the federal government. The Democratic agenda has hit a wall. Democrats and President Joe Biden got their COVID stimulus bill and their bipartisan infrastructure bill, while Biden’s Build Back Better bonanza went down in flames. After grand promises of change, Schumer is now admitting that Democrats have run out of ideas, as he announced that the Senate will pursue a partisan voting bill that would require eliminating the filibuster.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO